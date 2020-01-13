Gatundu south MP Moses Kuria will face assault charges on Tuesday after the court declined an application to have his plea taking differed.

Chief magistrate Martha Mutuku said the legislator would suffer no prejudice if he is charged.

Kuria had sought the court to block prosecution from the assault case on grounds that there was a pending application and that he was detained even after the courts had granted him bail.

The MP had through senior counsel John Khaminwa filed an application seeking to have the DCI held in contempt after his dramatic arrest and detainment on Friday 10th January on allegations that he assaulted a woman in December.

In the application Kuria also wanted his plea taking differed until an application pending in another court was heard and determined.

Kuria was detained and was only released a day after the courts had issued him a cash bail of 50,000 shillings.

In a packed court room the prosecution faulted the application claiming the charge sheet was not defective and the Mp would not suffer prejudice if he took plea.

Chief magistrate Martha Mutuku concurred with prosecution and directed the Mp to appear in court on Tuesday to face the charges.

This as the woman who was allegedly assaulted by Kuria seeks for pro-Bono services in representing her in court.

Joyce Wanja claims she is not able to pay for a lawyer and depended on well-wishers for bus fare to go to file the case.

Elsewhere, the high court has directed attorney general Paul Kihara to provide legal opinion over a case involving lawyer Miguna Miguna.

The AG was expected to appear in court today but instead sent state counsel Emmanuel Benta to represent him.

Miguna’s last week’s homecoming failed to materialize following a government’s red alert issued against the lawyer cum politician.