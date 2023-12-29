Moses Kuria vows justice for slain Meru-blogger

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has voiced his concerns over the tragic disappearance and death of Meru-based blogger Daniel Muthiani Benard, also known as Sniper.



In a statement posted on his Twitter handle Friday, the CS emphasized that the incident should not be taken lightly and assured the public of his commitment to follow up on the ongoing investigations and help bring Sniper’s killer to justice.

“The disappearance of Meru based human rights and political activist Sniper is not something to be taken for granted. Verily, verily I say unto the one responsible- You will not get away with this. I will pursue this matter to the bitter end,’ he declared.

The CS also claimed that the murder of Sniper is in line with the continued profiling and stigmatization of Mt Kenya youths, branding them as members of mungiki and other outlawed gangs.

“When the threshold of what is legit Humanitarian standards fall this low, the outcome is what you see,” he added.

A government autopsy conducted by pathologist Johansen Oduor revealed that Sniper died of strangulation.The autopsy also indicated fractured ribs and head injuries, suggesting he was strangled before being disposed of in the river.

This week, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) pledged to provide appropriate directions in the case upon receiving the inquiry file from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

