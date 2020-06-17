Moses Kuria, Waruguru among MPs discharged from assembly committees

A number of Jubilee Members of Parliament have been discharged from various National Assembly Committees for not toeing the party line.

Those affected include the vice chairperson of Transport committee who is also Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, Labour and social welfare committee vice chairperson, Joyce Korir who is Bomet Women Rep, Trade committee vice chairperson, Cornelly Serem of Aldai, Baringo North MP, William Cheptumo who was the Chairman of the departmental committee on Justice and legal affairs and Laikipia Women Rep, Catherine Waruguru, of the departmental committee on members services and facilities.

In the letters date June 17, Majority Chief Whip Emmanuel Wangwe, informed Speaker Justin Muturi of their expulsion.

The decision comes a few days after some of the members affected by the purge from western Kenya announced their plans to seek a coalition with Moses Wetang’ula and Musalia Mudavadi ahead of the 2022 elections.

The group led by Mumias East Legislator Benjamin Washiali have criticized ongoing political initiatives spearheaded by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa to unite the region saying the two leaders have nothing new to offer.