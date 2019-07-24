the most expensive wine in the world is called Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Romanée-Conti Grand Cru (DRC) which costs an average price of $19,702 and a maximum price of $551,314.

Most of us have enjoyed a glass of wine or two;heck,most go further to even a bottle,no judgement though.Wine is considered as part of a social class drink;high status associated with it makes it come in different forms eg red wine or white wine.For those not familiar,wine is an alcoholic drink made from fermented grapes. Before revealing the most expensive wine,we must consider,what really makes it the most expensive?This means the traits that make it so different from the common wines available ie the uniqueness.

ATTRIBUTES OF EXPENSIVE WINE

Here are some of the characteristics associated with expensive wine:

They are made of popular grapes

The most expensive wines in the world are made from very common wine grapes. Given that supply and demand economics don’t really apply to wine, you’re certain to find better values in lesser-known grape varieties.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The most expensive wines are still aged in oak

Particularly French oak, is still the standard vessel of choice when it comes to élevage for fine wine making.

They are made with perfectly ripe grapes

What’s important to remember about ripeness is that as grapes become sweeter, they lose acidity. Low acid wines don’t age well. Of course, it’s possible to cheat with acidification (adding acids), but all high quality producers try to keep additives to a minimum.

They are site specific

It’s important to control the viticulture (wine growing). Thus, the most expensive wines in the world are all from single estates.

They are not made very vintage

Some of the most expensive wines are only made on exceptional vintage yields or with very limited fruit.

With that background knowledge in mind,lets get to know of the most expensive wine in the world,shall we?

So the most expensive wine in the world is called Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Romanée-Conti Grand Cru (DRC) which costs an average price of $19,702 and a maximum price of $551,314.It takes its name from the domaine’s most famous vineyard,Romanée-Conti.

ABOUT DRC

Grape variety: Pinot noir

Vineyard holding: 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) (monopole)

Average age of vines: 53 years

Average production: 450 cases

Average price per 75cl bottle: $13,092

Tell Us What You Think