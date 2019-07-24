Most of us have enjoyed a glass of wine or two;heck,most go further to even a bottle,no judgement though.Wine is considered as part of a social class drink;high status associated with it makes it come in different forms eg red wine or white wine.For those not familiar,wine is an alcoholic drink made from fermented grapes. Before revealing the most expensive wine,we must consider,what really makes it the most expensive?This means the traits that make it so different from the common wines available ie the uniqueness.
ATTRIBUTES OF EXPENSIVE WINE
Here are some of the characteristics associated with expensive wine:
- They are made of popular grapes
The most expensive wines in the world are made from very common wine grapes. Given that supply and demand economics don’t really apply to wine, you’re certain to find better values in lesser-known grape varieties.
- The most expensive wines are still aged in oak
Particularly French oak, is still the standard vessel of choice when it comes to élevage for fine wine making.
- They are made with perfectly ripe grapes
What’s important to remember about ripeness is that as grapes become sweeter, they lose acidity. Low acid wines don’t age well. Of course, it’s possible to cheat with acidification (adding acids), but all high quality producers try to keep additives to a minimum.
- They are site specific
It’s important to control the viticulture (wine growing). Thus, the most expensive wines in the world are all from single estates.
- They are not made very vintage
Some of the most expensive wines are only made on exceptional vintage yields or with very limited fruit.
With that background knowledge in mind,lets get to know of the most expensive wine in the world,shall we?
So the most expensive wine in the world is called Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Romanée-Conti Grand Cru (DRC) which costs an average price of $19,702 and a maximum price of $551,314.It takes its name from the domaine’s most famous vineyard,Romanée-Conti.
ABOUT DRC
- Grape variety: Pinot noir
- Vineyard holding: 1.8 hectares (4.4 acres) (monopole)
- Average age of vines: 53 years
- Average production: 450 cases
- Average price per 75cl bottle: $13,092