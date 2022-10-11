Most of the country to experience sunny, dry weather this week

Most of the country is likely to experience sunny, dry weather this week.

According to the Kenya Metrological Department (MET), these areas include the Northwest and the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the South-eastern lowlands, the Coast and North-eastern Kenya.

However, some areas will receive rainfall this month and they include the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, Central and South Rift Valley, Highlands East of the Rift Valley, and the Coast.

The outlook for October 2022 in addition indicates that as previously predicted, the onsets are likely to be delayed and marked by intermittent dry spells, particularly in the country’s eastern sector.

Meanwhile, the latest National Drought Management Authority report shows that the drought situation in the country continues to worsen in twenty (20) of the 23 ASAL counties with three more counties sliding into the alarm phase of drought.

The counties of Laikipia, Tana River, and Tharaka Nithi slid into alarm joining Isiolo, Mandera, Garissa, Turkana, Wajir, Samburu, and Marsabit that have equally been hard hit in the past months.

Another 10 counties including Embu, Garissa, Kitui, Makueni, Meru, Narok, Nyeri, Taita Taveta, Kwale, and Kilifi are in the Alert drought phase.

The remaining three (3) counties including Baringo, West Pokot, and Lamu are in the Normal drought phase.

The worsening household food security situation has resulted in acute malnutrition rates across the counties with 942,000 children aged 6-59 months acutely malnourished and 134,000 cases of pregnant or lactating women acutely malnourished and in need of treatment.