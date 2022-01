A mother in Kiambu is living in distress after efforts to find their missing daughter have bore no fruits a year after she disappeared .Maureen Achieng the mother to the grade 5 pupil says her daughter went missing last year after schools reopened after the long closure of schools due to covid 19.Maureen has expressed her frustrations with the office of the Directorate of criminal investigations who she says have not been of much help.

