Mother kills two year old baby, hangs self in Kitengela

Police in Kitengela, Kajiado County are investigating an incident in which a middle-aged woman killed her two-and-a-half-year-old baby before hanging herself inside their house.

The 31-year-old is reported to have sent the house help on an errand before locking herself inside the house and ending the life of her baby and placing it on the bed.

She then went to the bathroom and hanged herself. A suicide note where she indicated that she had decided to kill herself due to her husband’s promiscuity was found next to her body.

Confirming the incident, Isinya Sub-county Police Commander Charles Chepkonga said the husband was away at work when the incident occurred and the house help called to inform him that she could not access the house as it had been locked.

“The husband came back from work and opened the door using a spare key only to find the baby on the bed lying lifeless and his wife hanging in the bathroom,” he said.

Chepkonga, while urging couples to seek counseling whenever they have marital issues, added that the bodies of the woman and her baby had been moved to the Shalom Hospital mortuary.

Elsewhere, a multi-agency team has embarked on a search mission to retrieve the body of a 23-year-old man who drowned in Lake Victoria on Thursday last week.

The Kenya Coast Guard Services (KCGS) and the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) have camped at Koginga beach in Homa Bay County to retrieve the body of Tailor Omondi who drowned while on a swimming expedition.

The teams are using divers and motorboats in the search for the body in the lake clogged by water hyacinth and reeds.

KCGS Operation Commander in charge of inland squad Lieutenant Bernard Mibei said that they were working as a multi-agency in the exercise to ensure the body is retrieved as soon as possible.

“The search mission has been faced with hindrances because of the water hyacinth and reeds which cover the point where the deceased drowned,” said Mibei.

As much as the reeds were constantly moved by winds to the middle of the lake, locating the body has been a challenge as it was suspected that it might be trapped underneath them,” he added.

Speaking to KNA during the search exercise, Lieutenant Mibei explained that they would also involve Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) marine experts to ensure they find the body.

The family of the deceased has been camping at the lakeshore since Thursday last week in a traditional practice that requires the family of a person who drowns in water to stay at the shore until the body is retrieved.