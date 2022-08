A mother of four in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado county is appealing to well wishers to come to the aid of her ailing children to enable them access medication. Mary Wariga says her last born child aged 5 has undergone three successful heart surgeries from in India, thanks to well wishers but the child is not able to obtain requisite therapies due to financial constraints. Another child is suffering from cerebral palsy which also needs medication.

