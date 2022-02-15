Mother of student allegedly defiled at Aquinas School speaks out

The mother of Form One student allegedly molested at Aquinas School has revealed crucial details on the sexual assault case.

Speaking during a press conference held by the Kenya Human Rights Commission(KHRC), the mother of the boy, Grace Wambui(not her real name) said she was informed by a teacher that her son had been sent home because of a pending school fees balance.

She had however paid the school fees in full and wondered why the school had not informed her of their decision to dismiss her son.

Upon his arrival at home, he appeared weak and sickly, lacking an appetite. After further questioning, he revealed with teary eyes that he had been molested by another male student, 6 days prior, on the night of January 30th.

He had attempted suicide the next day but was treated for an overdose by the school health staff, although they did not inform the boy’s mother.

“My worry as a parent is that the person who did this to my son is still enjoying his stay at Aquinas…my son is traumatized; his life has been turned upside down and he doesn’t understand himself anymore” Grace said

The victim also revealed to his mother that what had happened to him wasn’t an isolated case, but one in a series of similar acts of sexual harassment being perpetrated in the school.

However, the Principal of Aquinas High School Stephen Gathii has said that initial internal investigations have found that the molestation did not happen.

“In the dormitory there is a cubicle where the students sleep, the 15 of them. So, over that night we have gone over the CCTV footage, the student who sleeps above him on a decker says there was no commotion up to the morning. All the members of that cubicle are saying they did not hear anything, and this is not something that will happen and the person does not scream or raise an alarm,” he said

A dossier given to KBC explained the efforts taken by the school to get to the bottom of the matter, including cooperation with the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission, both of which have pending reports on their findings. The school also claims to have conducted meetings with the victims parents as well as key staff in order to collect evidence on the allegations.

The KHRC along with Kenya National Commission on Human Rights(KNCHR) issued a public statement demanding that the principal of the school steps down from pending investigations on the matter as well as a speedy and thorough investigation into the alleged sodomy cases in the school.

They also called upon the Director of Public Prosecutions(DPP) to institute proceedings to prosecute the perpetrators involved in the crime in accordance with the law, and for the Ministry of Education to take appropriate measures to protect children from all form of sexual abuse in schools.