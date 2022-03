Navigating parenthood is not easy ,it often comes with its fair share of challenges. Parents taking care of children living with disability have even a bigger challenge. 25 year old Margaret Wanjiru from Kinamba village, in Naivasha Sub-County is a mother of two boys both suffer from cerebral palsy. Deserted by her husband and left to fend for the boys alone, her life has been nothing short of challenging. Beatrice Gatonye shares her story.

