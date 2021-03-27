Mother seeks court’s intervention to access her 3-year-old child

A mother is seeking court’s intervention to access her three years old child who was taken away by her estranged boyfriend in December last year in a raging child custody court battle.

The woman XY has been fighting with the minor’s father DW over the custody and citizenship registration of the child.

DW, a 67 years old retired Scotland Yard officer wants to register his child registered as a British Citizen and secure him an Irish European Union passport.

However XY declined to hand over the minor’s passport claiming that his ex-lover being a British citizen is likely to disappear with his son because he has no residence in Kenya.

In the court documents XY said that she is fearful that harm may befall her son while in the custody of his father because DW had asked her to abort the pregnancy and that the child had sustained injuries while in the custody of his father.

On December 16, 2020 Tononoka Children Court Resident Magistrate L K Sindani allowed DW to take away their son for 40 days until he traveled back to the UK.

The magistrate had also directed XY to furnish DW with the son’s birth certificates to enable him register the child as a British Citizen and secure him an Irish European Union passport.

However, on March 5 this year, Justice Anyiego ruled that the child be in the custody of the XY pending the determination of an appeal filed before him by XY on December 2020.

Justice Onyiego also stopped proceedings of the case at Tononoka Children’s court until the appeal is heard and determined.

“The minor herein is on temporary basis restored to the mother pending hearing and determination of the appeal. The father shall have supervised visitation and access rights to the minor during weekends from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM,” said Justice Onyiego.

The judge in his ruling said that as a general rule, it is important for a child of three years, a tender age to be able to be taken care of by his or her mother unless there are exceptional circumstances to justify custody orders to the father.

In a letter dated March 17 2021 and addressed to the High Court in Mombasa XY said that she has not been able to see her child for three months now despite the High Court ordering that the minor be handed back to her.

“I do wish to inform this honorable court that I have not seen our child or heard of his well-being since the month of December 2020 when DW unilaterally and without my consent or knowledge took away our three years old child,” said XY.

She further stated that DW continues to keep away her child to date at unknown place and with strangers and she fears for the welfare and well-being of the minor.

“DW has denied me access to our child since the month of December 2020 up to now and I don’t have any forum to know the fate and well-being of my child except through the intervention of this honorable court,” said XY.

She said DW had deliberately chosen to comply at all with the express and clear orders of the court to restore the minor to her as ordered by Justice John Anyiego ON March 5 2020.

“I do find that DW deliberate non-compliance with the court orders herein smacks of blatant contempt and malice on the face of the court,” said XY.

In her letter, XY wants the court to order DW to produce the minor in court without fail.

She said that DW had failed to hand the child to her on January 25 2021 before Tononoka Children’s Court, on March 13 and 17 2021 before the High Court in Mombasa as ordered by the judge on March 5 this year.

XY said DW had failed to offer any valid reason for his failure to produce the child and to disclose the minor’s whereabouts or the strangers living with the child since December 2020 to date.

“I wish to humbly urge this honorable court to further give directions on March 31 2021 even before the start of the court proceedings that DW immediately produces in court physically our three year old minor without fail. Should DW fail to produce my child, I urge this court to find him in contempt and urge this court to take stern action,” said XY.

On March 16 2021, DW through his lawyer Lawrence Obonyo said that XY was insane and unfit to take care of the child.

However, XY’s lawyer Alex Masake objected to the allegations saying no evidence had been adduced to prove that XY was insane and unfit to stay with the minor.

Masake said there was no compelling evidence produced why DW should be given custody of the minor.

Justice Onyiego however noted that the two parents were using the minor to solve their scores and advised the lawyers to stop stepping on the foot of their clients because they were not present when the troubles began.