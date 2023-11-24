Mother to serve 10 years in jail for subjecting child to prostitution

A woman from Sabasaba township Murang’a south sub-county has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment at Kenol Law Court for subjecting her 13-year-old girl to prostitution.

The accused person pleaded guilty to the child prostitution charges she was facing before Kenol Law Courts Senior Resident Magistrate Sheila Nyaga.

In court, it was revealed that on different dates between December 2022 to October 2023, Margaret Wambui forced her 13-year-old child to have sex with different men in exchange for money.

The pre-sentence report presented in court by the probation office indicated that the victim who is the offender’s daughter had visited her paternal grandmother who suspected the victim was pregnant.

It was only after the grandmother confronted her about her pregnancy status that the victim agreed to disclose to the grandmother how her mother had been giving her out to different men to have sexual intercourse with them in exchange for money.

They later reported the matter to the chief’s office where the chief and assistant chief escorted the victim and the grandmother to Muthithi police station where they reported the matter. A medical test conducted at Kigumo Health Centre revealed that the girl was five months pregnant.

The mother was later arrested in Sabasaba town by Kandani police and the local administration.

In the pre-sentence report, the victim confirmed that she has been subjected to child prostitution by her mother after separation from her ex-husband.

The teenager revealed that Margaret Wambui would bring men into their room and force her to have sex with them in exchange for money.

Furthermore, the victim revealed that her mother would threaten her not to disclose the matter to anyone for her peace until she found it traumatizing when she fled to her paternal grandmother’s home for rescue.

The accused will spend 10 years in prison.