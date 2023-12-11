Motorcross: Uganda holds off Kenya to retain FIA CAC MX Title

Ugandan riders overcame stiff challenge from their Kenyan ‘race adversaries’ to retain the FIM Africa Central Africa (CAC) Motocross Challenge Cup at the Jamhuri Park racetrack.

Uganda had taken an the lead in the first round at Busiika racetrack over Easter, and delivered a remarkable performance at Jamhuri Park at the weekend,

Securing a substantial lead of 1,643 points against Kenya’s 408 points in the first round, the visitors tallied 2823 to retain the coveted title.

Kenya came second with a cumulative total of 1478points after scoring 1070points in Sunday’s season-closer.

Both countries posted mixed fortunes in Sunday’s podium standings with Apollo Mbuki of Kenya shrugging off early scares from Uganda’s Fortune Ssentamu to win the MX title. Behind the two was another hard-charging Kenyan Rohan Ghandhi who settled for third.

Kenya’s Alex Kandie was the standout rider in MX2 Class beating Ngugi Waweru in an scintillating wheel-to-wheel showdown.

Ngugi had taken a sabbatical from racing and on his second race since his return showed no signs of rust.

“I came back to help Kenya gain more championship points and it was really exciting fighting out with Kandie. I’m not decided about next season but I may run selected races next season,” Ngugi a multiple champion said.

Clerk of the course Ken Luusa commended riders from the three countries following an adrenaline- packed weekend race.

“It’s a great feeling as always when both Kenya and Uganda meet in any competition. This weekend, riders have displayed some exhilarating displays of riding which is a befitting way to end the season with lots of expectations from the 2024 season where some riders will graduate to the next level,” said Luusa.

The race also doubled up as the ninth and final round of the Kenya National Motocross Championship Armani Amani beat Uhrie Yongo to the MX 50 title.

Amani garnered 57points to also claim the CAC overall points ahead of Yongo on 47 whilst Jude Kyle Musede of Uganda sealed the podium dash on 46.

In MX60, Kenya’s Kigen Mutuma finished third behind Ugandans Jonathan Katende and Ramathan Mubiru. Mutuma had already sealed the national motocross title at the penultimate round 8 event. Apollo Mbuki’s hard-charging antics also saw him clinch the MX1 National title.

A total of 102 competitors took part in the FIM Africa regional challenge which saw Tanzania field one rider in MX 2 Class while perennial rivals Kenyan and Uganda presented majority of the riders.

The classes contested for at the weekend included MX50cc (aged 5 to 9yrs), MX65cc (aged 7 to 12yrs), MX LITES (aged 10 to 14yrs), MX 125 (aged 13 to 17yrs), MX2 (aged 16yrs and over), MX1 (aged 17yrs & over), VMX (veterans aged 35 to 49), Masters (aged 50yrs and older) and WMX (open class for ladies).

SELECTED RESULTS

MX 50

1.Armani Amani (KEN) 57

Uhrie Yongo (KEN) 47 Jude Kyle Musede (UG) 46

MX 65

1.Jonathan Katende (UG) 57

Ramathan Mubiru (UG) 47 Kigen Mutuma (KEN)43 Dylan Hatanga (KEN) 42

MX85 Class

Gift Malcom Tabula (UG) 60 Lewis Ogonyi (KEN) 44 Atete Benzinge (KEN) 41

MX125 Class

1.Akaki Apollo Milton Obote (UG) 57

Neo Wahome (KEN) 50 Waleed Ali Omar (UG) 47

MX1 (Open) Class

1.Apollo Mbuki (KEN) 57

Fortune Ssentamu (UG) 52 Rohan Gandhi (KEN) 47

MX2 Class

Alex Kandie (KEN) 57 Ngugi Waweru (KEN) 54 Peter Kamau Magwa (KEN) 45 Jordan Mukiibi (UG) 39 Liam Miller (TZ) DNF

VMX

1.Mikhail Berman (KEN) 60

Ilia Dolgachev (KEN) 51 Geoffrey Kayiira (UG) 45

Total Country Scores-Round 2

Uganda 1,180points

Kenya 1,070

Tanzania 39