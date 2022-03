Motorcycle Manufacturers have welcomed pronouncement by President Uhuru Kenyatta to have a countrywide security crackdown aimed at weeding out rogue Boda Boda operators from the sector, following the recent assault of a female motorist along Wangari Maathai Road in Nairobi County. Motorcycle Assembly Association which has hence described the incident as disheartening has further apologized to the victim calling for action against those found guilty of the action. Purity Museo reports.

Related