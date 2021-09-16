Motorists Association of Kenya want EPRA disbanded

The uproar following Tuesday’s fuel price hike has gone took a different turn after irate motorists staged demonstrations along the Migori-Isebania highway paralyzing transport along the busy highway for hours. Armed Police officers watched helplessly as the irate motorists packed their vehicles in the middle of the Migori Town Bridge the only access point to the town, claiming they had run out of fuel. The development coming even as the Motorists Association of Kenya called for the immediate disbandment of the Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority- EPRA for failing in their duty.