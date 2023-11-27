Motorists and other road users using Kangeta – Laare Highway in Meru County have been cautioned to use another alternative road as the said Highway has been completely cut off by soil due to a landslide after last night’s heavy downpour.

Area assistant chief Edward Mutari has urged motorists and other road users not to attempt to use the said Highway as it is dangerous for them.

He also urged parents to take care of their children during this period of heavy rains and especially not to allow their children near areas where the landslide has occurred as the same may reoccur and cause more disaster.

Mutari appealed to the residents and the road users to be patient as the government works on clearing the soils on the said highway.

Supriano Kiriangi, a resident, called on the relevant government agencies to put a warning sign on both sides of the highway where the landslide occurred.