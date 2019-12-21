Motorists cautioned against evading traffic inspection

Motorists have been warned against evading traffic inspection being conducted by multi-agency teams during this festive season.

Commissioner of Police George Losku regretted that some drivers were dodging from inspection with others abandoning their vehicles while engines were still running.

Speaking to motor vehicle operators at the Meru Police Station after an inspection drive Commissioner of Police George Losku urged the drivers to cooperate with the officers conducting the inspection saying the move is purely for the safety of all Kenyans.

He said the inspection will continue throughout the festive season with a total of 75 vehicles having been impounded.

Elsewhere, PSV operators in Kirinyaga county have been urged to be extra careful during the festive season.

in another development, motorists and passengers in Samburu County were stranded for several hours along Loosuk to Suguta Marmar road due to the poor state of the roads.

This follows heavy rainfall experienced in the region for the past months.The poor state of the roads has also made it hard for farmers from Loosuk and Longewan areas in Samburu West to transport their produce to market.