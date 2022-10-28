Motorists cautioned against use of illuminating lights, sirens

The National Police Service (NPS) has cautioned motorists against installing unlawfully equipped lamps, modified illuminating lights and/or sirens on their vehicles.

In a statement on Friday, NPS Spokesperson Bruno Shiosho said the use of such endangers the lives of other road users.

“Through this, all motor vehicle owners are advised to adhere to the requirements of the law to avoid any inconveniences,” said Bruno Shioso.

He said the use such of, Red Lights, Flashing lights, Flicekering lights Led illuminating lights, unauthorized sirens and unauthorized red and blue lights are not permitted on private vehicles, public service vehicles, Tuk Tuks, trailers, trucks and motorcycles.

He further advised PSV, tour and commercial vehicle owners to ensure their vehicles have the requisite licenses on their vehicles.

They include road service license, tour service license, motor vehicle inspector sticker and PSV badge for the driver and conductor.

As such, NPS has directed all traffic enforcement officers across the country to impound and charge motor vehicle/motorcycle owners in accordance with relevant provisions of the law.