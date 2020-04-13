Motorists demand reduction of fuel prices ahead of review

Motorists and boda boda operators in Nairobi are demanding reduced fuel prices in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The road users say energy costs in the country remain high in the country even as international prices have dropped owing to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Operations in the transport sector have further been affected by the cessation of movement in four counties and nationwide dusk to dawn curfew.

According to the last price review released on 14th March this year by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Super petrol retails at 110.87 shillings, Diesel at 101.65 and Kerosene at 95.46 shillings.

The next review by Energy Regulatory Commission is expected Tuesday.

US crude plunged nearly 7% and finished at an 18-year low of $20.09 a barrel a week ago as the coronavirus pandemic continues to deal a devastating blow to energy demand.

At session lows, oil touched $19.27 a barrel — the weakest intraday price since February 2002.

Brent crude, the world’s benchmark, tumbled as much as 13% and fell to as low as $21.65 a barrel, its lowest point in 18 years. Brent settled at $22.76 a barrel, the lowest close since November 2002.