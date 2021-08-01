Hundreds of motorists in Nairobi were on Saturday night stuck in traffic for close to three hours after police mounted roadblocks to apprehend those found contravening the nationwide curfew.

Nairobi Regional Commander of police Agustin Thumbi says several City residents were hard pressed to explain why they couldn’t get home before 10 pm.

Thumbi warned that more roadblocks will be mounted to ensure only essential service providers travel beyond curfew hours.

Essential service providers were also caught up in the process as police moved to ensure everyone on the road had valid reasons to be out past 10 pm.

Kasarani OCPD Peter Mwanzo was at some point forced to offer his vehicle to transport some women and children to their homes.

An opportunity to let an ambulance through the snarl up almost resulted in an accident.

After hours of persuasion Nairobi Regional Commander of police Agustin Thumbi ordered the lifting of barricades but not without a warning.

On Friday the government announced that there will be no turning back on the covid-19 containment measures.

Politicians have been hugely indicted over the spike in Covid-19 cases, with the government coming out strongly against political rallies and public gatherings of any nature.