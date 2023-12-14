Motorists urged to exercise caution on roads during December holidays

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration is urging all drivers to exercise caution and responsibility on the roads during the festive season.

In a statement, PS Dr Raymod Omollo said that the December holidays, synonymous with increased travel, unfortunately, witness a surge in road accidents, often attributed to reckless driving.

“The safety of every road user is a shared responsibility, and the consequences of reckless driving can be severe. We implore all drivers to prioritize safety, adhere to traffic regulations, and make responsible choices behind the wheel,” he said.

The statement further read that “in pursuit of festive cheer, it is paramount to “Arrive Alive and Arrive Safely.”

Omollo in addition said that the urgency to reach our destinations should never compromise our safety and that of others on the road.

“Adhering to speed limits significantly reduces the risk of accidents.”

Further the PS noted that heavy rainfall during this season can also impede visibility; hence, it is crucial to adjust your driving and timings to these conditions.

“With the El Nino floods still upon us, the public is advised to stay informed, through the National El Niño Emergency & Disaster Response Command Centre, about weather conditions and cut off roads so as to plan journeys accordingly and avoid unnecessary frustrations.”

Similarly, he emphasized that driving under the influence of alcohol endangers lives and carries severe legal consequences.

“Those planning to celebrate with alcohol should arrange for a designated driver or alternative transportation.”

In conclusion, the Ministry called on all drivers to be conscientious road users, demonstrating care and consideration for the well-being of everyone sharing the highways.

“Let us collectively contribute to safer roads, ensuring that this holiday season remains one of safety for all.”