Written By: Fredrick Muoki
9

Motorsports federation urged to fast track World Safari rally preparations
Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has urged the Kenya Motorsports federation to fast track its preparations for the World Safari rally tour that will be held in Kenya from July 16th to 19th this year.

Balala said that his ministry will coordinate the construction of a vehicle workshop in Naivasha before the event begins.

The Kenya Motorsports federation has been challenged to step up its efforts of preparing for the World Safari rally tour that will be staged in Nairobi and Naivasha this July.

The event will be making a return to Kenya since 2003 when it was removed from the World Rally Championship calendar due to lack of finances and poor organisation.

The Kenyan event will run as the eighth round of the World Rally Series.

This year’s season will be held in the continents of Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

