Motsepe convenes urgent EXCO meeting to review CAF regulations

The Confederation of African Football President Patrice Motsepe, has convened an executive committee to review its regulations and disciplinary code to ensure judicial bodies have the power to impose appropriate and dissuasive sanctions for serious violations of the CAF statutes.

While citing satisfaction with the disciplinary committee rulings on the incidents which halted the African Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal, Motsepe’s call for an urgent EXCO meeting to review the codes points towards his admission of the yawning gaps and mistakes in the Wednesday 28th January ruling.

According to Motsepe, the review is paramount in giving the committee powers to impose more serious offences for conduct which undermines the integrity and global competitiveness of CAF competitions.

“I am confident that with the additional changes and extensive measures that we are introducing, African football and CAF competitions will continue to be respected, admired and amongst the best in the world,” said Motsepe.

CAF seems to have bowed to mounting pressure and numerous calls from stakeholders across the continent and globally to impose sterner disciplinary sanctions for Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw, after calling on his players to walk out of the pitch hence stopping the final for nearly 15 minutes.

Instead, in a shocking move, the CAF disciplinary committee only imposed a paltry five-match suspension on Thiaw.