AFCON 2025FootballSports

Motsepe convenes urgent EXCO meeting to review CAF regulations

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

The Confederation of African Football President Patrice Motsepe, has convened an executive committee to review its regulations and disciplinary code to ensure judicial bodies have the power to impose appropriate and dissuasive sanctions for serious violations of the CAF statutes.

While citing satisfaction with the disciplinary committee rulings on the incidents which halted the African Cup of Nations final between Morocco and Senegal, Motsepe’s call for an urgent EXCO meeting to review the codes points towards his admission of the yawning gaps and mistakes in the Wednesday 28th January ruling.

According to Motsepe, the review is paramount in giving the committee powers to impose more serious offences for conduct which undermines the integrity and global competitiveness of CAF competitions.

“I am confident that with the additional changes and extensive measures that we are introducing, African football and CAF competitions will continue to be respected, admired and amongst the best in the world,” said Motsepe.

CAF seems to have bowed to mounting pressure and numerous calls from stakeholders across the continent and globally to impose sterner disciplinary sanctions for Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw, after calling on his players to walk out of the pitch hence stopping the final for nearly 15 minutes.

Instead, in a shocking move, the CAF disciplinary committee only imposed a paltry five-match suspension on Thiaw.

Billie Jean King Cup: Kenya misses out on promotion after finishing third
CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup quarter final draw out
Durant becomes eighth player to pass 30,000 NBA points
Nikhil Sachania itches for success at the forthcoming Guru Nanak Rally
Tuipulotu named New Zealand’s All Blacks captain to face Japan
Over 50 enlist for inaugural Sunshine Tour qualifiers
Endrick score last gasp winner as Brazil beat Mexico
Kenya drawn in Group F as 2026 FIFA World Cup draw is released
Host Morocco stage late comeback to defeat Guinea in AFCON U 23 opener
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya steps up fight to eliminate four NTDs by 2030
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya steps up fight to eliminate four NTDs by 2030
County News Health
Health CS Duale hosts UNICEF to accelerate maternal, newborn, child health initiatives
County News Health
Balanced criticism key to better governance, Murkomen tells LSK
Local News
DIGI-AI Bus launched to equip public primary school learners with digital, AI skills
Technology Technology

You May also Like

AFCON 2025Football

AFCON diaspora tour in London starts barely 3 weeks to tournament kick off in Morocco

Baseball5Sports

Kenya Baseball5 storms into World Cup quarter finals in Mexico

FootballSports

Eric Chelle takes over as Nigerian coach less than a month before CHAN

FootballSports

North Korea win FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup for third time

Show More