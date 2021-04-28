Mount Kenya TV’s licence suspended over explicit content

Communication Authority of Kenya has suspended the license of Mount Kenya TV for violation of Programming Standards.

This was after the station owned by Slopes Media House Ltd, allegedly aired adult content during the watershed period.

Addressing the press Wednesday, the authority Director General Mercy Wanjau ordered the Television Channel to go off-air for a minimum period of four weeks to address internal structural, and operational challenges before resuming normal transmissions.

The Authority has also imposed a fine of Ksh 500,000 for non-compliance issues by the station that has remained outstanding for over 120 days.

The Authority said it has established that the airing of the animated movie, Free Jimmy, was in blatant breach of the Broadcasting Regulations, the Programme Code, and the terms and conditions of the station’s broadcasting license.

Wanjau said the inappropriate movie was aired at a time when children were likely to be watching the broadcast unsupervised given that schools are closed.

Wanjau said the station will only be allowed on air once the Authority has confirmed that the station has met all the current and outstanding compliance issues.

The Director-General said the Authority had considered inadequate measures instituted by Mt Kenya TV Channel to prevent a recurrence.

The tv in addition to suspension has also been asked to review its internal controls and access to the system for queuing and scheduling of its programs in order to prevent a recurrence.

The licensee will also avail all the staff of the station to undergo mandatory training of the Programming Code by the CA within seven days.

The tv will also review its editorial policy to align it with requirements of the law on the protection of children and to file a copy with the authority.