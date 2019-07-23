After 17 years of closure, Mountex Textile Industry in Laikipia County is set to reopen.

Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya says a feasibility study will be conducted by ministry officials for the plant to commence operations within the next two months.

Speaking in Nanyuki, Munya warned of pending consequences to those who took advantage and grabbed land belonging to the company.

Milling machines at the Nanyuki-based Mountex Textile Industry-first went silent in 2002 never to be heard again.

In the process, 3000 employees of the firm became jobless and were forced to seek alternative sources of income.

With the government committing to revitalize the ailing textile sector, Mountex is the latest to be lined up for revival after Eldoret based Rivertex, thereafter Kicomi in Kisumu.

While touring the defunct firm, CS Peter Munya said a feasibility study on the revival of the government-owned company would be carried out as the first step of action by officials from his office.

The cabinet secretary also gave notice to individuals who had grabbed government land meant for traders in Nanyuki town adding that the state will not hesitate to repossess the land and prosecute the grabbers.

He also announced the immediate revocation of land leased to local traders by the Kenya Industrial Estates for failing to initiate any meaningful cottage industries in the past 25 years ago.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega and Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi both hailed the move and showed interest to the revival of Mountex Industries as it will spur economic growth for the people in the region.

Locals have further been urged to identify activities that will ensure they are incorporated in the textile value chain when the firm begins operations.