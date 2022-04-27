Mourners attending Kibaki’s funeral service to be seated by 8am

Mourners attending the funeral service for the late President Mwai Kibaki at the Nyayo National Stadium on Friday are expected to be seated by 8am.

The Interior Ministry Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i who chairs the National Funeral Steering Committee said Mzee Kibaki’s body will be taken to State House Nairobi and thereafter depart to the stadium.

He was briefing the media after the Committee visited the Stadium to assess the preparations for the military-led ceremony.

The late President Kibaki died on Friday 22nd April 2022 at the age of 90.

His death was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday afternoon at State House where he declared a period of national mourning from Friday 22nd April 2022 until sunset on the day of his interment, Saturday 29th April 2022.

The body of the retired president has been lying in state at Parliament Buildings since Monday to give Kenyans a chance to pay their last respects before the burial on Saturday at his Othaya home.

The State Funeral and the Memorial Service will be televised live on national television and radio stations.