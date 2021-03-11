Move to stop Sarah Wairimu’s prosecution over Tob Cohen murder fails

The High Court has dismissed Sarah Wairimu’s application seeking to stop her prosecution in Tob Cohen’s murder case.

While delivering his ruling Thursday, Justice James Makau said he has no jurisdiction to hear the application.

In 2019, Sarah denied killing her husband of 29 years, Tob Cohen and was released on a cash bail of Kshs 2 million pending hearing and determination of the murder case.

The late Cohen’s body was discovered in a septic tank in his residence 40 days after he was reported missing on July 19th 2019.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Last year November, Wairimu claimed her husband was killed by people known to him while she was in police custody.

In a petition, she said the Dutch tycoon was murdered and his body dumped in a septic tank at their home to frame her for the murder.

She claimed those who killed her husband wanted to grab their family home in Kitisuru which is valued at Kshs 500 million.

Wairimu pointed out that two politicians from Kiambu were present at the will opening ceremony claiming a total of Ksh 35M allegedly owed by the deceased.

In the petition, the accused through her Lawyer Phillip Murgor also challenged the legitimacy of Cohen’s will which left almost all his wealth to his relatives.