Movement of cargo trucks allowed within EAC

Cargo trucks will be allowed to move within East African Community – EAC member states to transport goods.

Speaking during a press briefing Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of East African Community and Regional Development, noted that all truck drivers must be subjected to coronavirus test before crossing the borders to curb the spread of Covid-19 disease.

“Each truck driver must be subjected to coronavirus test. Cargo trade will continue as we continue to engage with Tanzania on the same,” CS EAC, Adan Mohamed.

The CS clarified that Kenyan trucks were crossing into Tanzania, contrary to reports claiming that they had been prohibited.

“EAC remains our biggest trade partner, we will focus on East Africa and anything that will damage relationship in the region we will deal with it. We are engaging our colleagues in Tanzania to clear any misunderstanding,” said CS Adan.

Without global commerce, CS Adan said, we will not be able to defend ourselves from this virus.

Mvita in Old Town are the towns with most positive cases in Mombasa town while Eastleigh area in Nairobi has a high number, these areas are predominantly populated by Muslims.

He appealed to Muslims to adhere to the guidelines given by the Ministry of Health, urging them to observe social distancing during this month of Ramadan that is often marked with celebrations.

This even as the country records 51 more positive cases bringing total number of confirmed cases to 963.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, while announcing the figures noted that there were 22 more recoveries and total number now stands at 363 while that of fatalities is at 50 cases.

Females account for 38% of total confirmed cases in the country so far while males account for 62%.