Mövenpick Hotel & Residences Nairobi has relaunched its signature revolving restaurant; The View. Located on the 24th floor, The View is now offering a taste of Mediterranean cuisine for their guests. KBC Lifestyle was last at The View in 2018, to experience Nairobi’s only rotating restaurant. With this relaunch, guests will get to enjoy a variety of Mediterranean dishes including Grilled Octopus, Lamb Shank, Beef Moussaka, Dry Aged Prime Beef Ribeye to name a few.

The restaurant has introduced a new chef from Greece in order to ensure guests enjoy delicious culinary experiences. Speaking about the understated Chef Aris during the re-launch, Michael Flint; General Manager – Nairobi said, “With over 26 years’ experience in the hotel and hospitality industry, Chef Aris has worked with some of the world’s leading hotels in Europe, Asia and Africa. Previously, Chef Aris received his unique experience from the best chefs of the world, many of whom earned Michelin star status including Alain Ducase, Martin Kinghasser and Doxis.”

All ingredients used are fresh from Greece as well as from Mövenpick’s bio farm in the Mara. “Greek food is part of my DNA and we will offer the most tasty and healthy cuisine prepared with olive oil, healthy and fresh ingredients.” Chef Aris said.

The hotel has implemented the ALLSAFE Program, a set of rigorous measures designed to protect and reassure guests that safety measures are adhered to at the hotel, in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The View restaurant will be open on Tuesday to Sunday from 12 pm to 8 pm for lunch and dinner.

