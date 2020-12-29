The movie prospects for 2021 are fantastic.

Movie buffs have something to look forward to come 2021 because of all the movie releases coming. It’s going to be an extremely busy year for Hollywood and we aren’t complaining. Next year’s movie calendar is jam packed and a lot of it is owing to the fact that the films could not be released this year even though they were scheduled for a sooner release.

Here are the movies we are anticipating and salivating over, come 2021. Check out their trailers too.

  1. Escape room 2
  1. Nomadland
  1. Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
  1. The little things

  1. Cinderella

  1. The Mauritian

  1. Ghostbusters: Afterlife

  1. Tom and Jerry

 

  1. No time to die

  1. The King’s Man

