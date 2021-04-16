The weekend’s best movies to indulge in.

Finding what to watch especially in the era of streaming can turn out to be an overwhelming experience. But that is why we are here to help. If your plan for the weekend is jus to kick back and binge on some TV, we’ve got you. Check out the following movies:

Doctor Sleep

Stephen King’s horror classic Doctor Sleep picks up years after the events of The Shining. As a now-adult, alcoholic Dan Torrance finds himself protecting a young girl with similar powers from a cult known as The True Knot, who prey on children with powers to remain immortal.

Doctor Sleep has a 78% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics consensus says the horror “balances poignant themes against spine-tingling chills.”

2. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Never Rarely Sometimes Always follows a pair of teenage girls from rural Pennsylvania as they travel to New York City to seek medical help after an unintended pregnancy.

Variety calls Never Rarely Sometimes Always “a quietly devastating gem”; Indiewire slammed its Oscar snub as “a crime”; and Rolling Stone says, “Eliza Hittman’s devastating abortion drama, starring a wonder of an actress named Sidney Flanigan, is an emotional wipeout that’s impossible to forget.”

3. Trolls World Tour

Trolls sequel Trolls World Tour is a feel-good animated family musical that sees Poppy and Branch set out to unite the six musically diverse troll tribes and stop Rock Queen Barb and King Thrash from turning everyone into rock zombies.

Recommended for ages 6+, Trolls World Tour was nominated for a 2020 People’s Choice Award for Favourite Motion Picture and for four Annie Awards, including Best Animated Feature. Common Sense Media praises the film’s positive messages and musical performances, saying, “This sweet sequel encourages inclusion and diversity – both in terms of musical genre and cultural background – while making audiences of all ages smile. It offers enough laughs and colourful visuals… and a medley of familiar covers and catchy original songs to charm even older kids and adults.”

4. Motherless Brooklyn

Written and directed by lead actor and triple Oscar nominee Edward Norton, Motherless Brooklyn tells the 1950s New York story of a lonely private detective with Tourette’s Syndrome, who’s determined to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend.

Also check out:

5. Ladybird

6. Darkest Hour

7. The Danish Girl

8. The Dressmaker

9. Contagion

The greatest part is you don’t have to go prowling the internet for these movies; they are all available on Showmax.

