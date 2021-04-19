Moyale Banditry: MP decries livestock theft, demands action against perpetrators

Moyale Member of Parliament Qalicha Gufu has condemned a recent incident where armed bandits are said to have herded away more than 400 heads of cattle in Elle Dimtu area of Sololo district.

The lawmaker specifically wants the national government through local regional administration to fast-track probe into the weekend’s ugly episode and quickly identify the perpetrators for possible prosecution.

“Insecurity in this area is on the rise and am pleading with CS Interior Dr. Fred Matiang’i to liaise with officers on the ground to carry out their independent probe and establish culprits behind this crime, and where possible take stern punitive measures against them. Our people can’t be losing their lives, livestock, and other materials while we watch. This has to stop because the wellbeing of pastoralist communities should be equally prioritized” He remarked.

The local owners of the livestock led by Qalla Dasso and Bagaja Boru on their part said they are frustrated by bandit actions urging the government to protect them from such malpractice.

“We are all Kenyans and we want to feel part of this country. Our livestock is our main source of income and taking them away from us forcefully is not only inhuman but also heinous. We hope this would stop and those responsible would face the full force of the law” They noted in a joint statement.

This is not the first time such an incident has happened in the region where livestock is being driven away by armed bandits leaving pastoralists helpless.

Last year, pastoralist communities living along the Kenya-Ethiopia border in Marsabit proposed an inter-state approach in addressing the problem of cattle-rustling.

The porous border is said to have contributed to this state of affairs and which also makes it hard for adequate policing from both sides.

“Unless the free movement of people and livestock across this border is checked, these cartels will continue to thrive,” Sololo Peace Committee chairperson Galmah Dabaso said.

Gufu further made an appeal to relevant parties to ensure the mobile network in the area is stable as lack of communication services contribute immensely to high levels crime.