Moyale woman becomes instant millionaire

Nuria Mohammed from Moyale has become an instant millionaire after she won a mega jackpot from betting firm Odibets.

Nuria could not hide her joy after she cumulatively won Ksh 11,400,000 on the Odibets gaming platform after placing several bets.

An elated Nuria narrated how she placed her bets on Odi League – Odibets’ virtual betting platform.

She placed the bets shuffling between the various virtual betting markets on for three weeks.

“I started playing Odi League when the normal matches were stopped following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic,” said Nuria.

“I will venture into business with the money that I have won, this thing is real and anybody can be a winner, ” said Nuria Mohammed as she received her cheque from OdiBets’ Country marketing manager Aggrey Sayi.

“As a brand we are committed to providing the best gaming experience to our customers at all times,” noted Mr Sayi who said they will be introducing more gaming features and bonuses to their customers.

Virtual betting allows punters to place bets on computer-generated games which function just like real matches with real teams and players.

An example; a review of the Odi league platform where Nuria placed her bets, one can place their virtual bets on the various markets i.e GG, over 1.5 and 2.5 and the first team to score just like they would on real sports bets.

Games every minute

Matches on the Odileague platform usually take about 35 seconds each, but the winning value remains the same as those of actual matches and their odds.