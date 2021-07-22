Mozambique posts record daily Covid deaths

By BBC

Mozambique has set a new record in the number of daily Covid deaths, registering 32 deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The health ministry on Wednesday also announced 1,704 new infections, with a cumulative 103,713 positive cases now registered.

So far 1,190 have died from the virus.

Most of the infections have occurred in the capital city and the large province of Maputo.

The rise in numbers occur at a time when the authorities reckon that the country’s health system is on the verge of collapse.

Maputo province is already running out of beds to admit new Covid patients.