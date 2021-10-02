MP asks govt to write-off Uwezo loans for struggling groups

Mbeere South MP Geoffrey King’ang’i has appealed to the Government to consider writing off State-backed Uwezo Fund loans for struggling groups.

He said the current economic hard times brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic had negatively affected enterprises of many beneficiary groups, leading to many of them defaulting in paying back within the stipulated time.

His calls comes amid concern raised by the Fund Managers over poor repayment performance that stands at 60 percent.

The MP said the government would suffer no harm or loss by suspending loan payments or giving a waiver altogether in response to the Covid-19 pandemic as a relief package.

“Even if the loans were to be written-off, there is no loss that the government would suffer since the money is out there circulating and helping wananchi,” the MP said.

The MP was speaking on Friday at Kiritiri Market where Uwezo Fund cheques amounting to Sh5.9 million were issued to various groups that were also trained on how best to utilize the money by the Fund Managers.

The Fund CEO Peter Lengapiani said loans amounting to over Sh. 22.7 million had been advanced to 389 groups in the constituency with the biggest chunk going to women groups.

He challenged the youth, especially those who have completed school to take advantage of the affirmative action fund by applying for investment loans to better their lives instead of staying idle.

“We urge young people to form groups and take advantage of this opportunity created by the government to start income generating projects to improve their lives,” the CEO said.

He also asked them to make good use of the digital media to market their commodities and to entice people to buy their products and services.

The CEO said with the current growth of internet connectivity in the country, youth have a huge opportunity of utilizing their technological skills to trade online and become job creators and not seekers.