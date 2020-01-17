MP Babu Owino arrested over a shooting incident

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been arrested over a shooting incident at a popular club in Kilimani area, Nairobi.

The legislator allegedly shot disk-jockey (DJ) at Kilimani’s B club. The victim is being treated at a city hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

This is not the first time the MP who is being held at Kilimani Police Station is finding himself on the wrong side of the law.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations confirmed the MP is in custody as further investigations continue.

@DCI_Kenya Detectives based at Kilimani have today arrested Hon Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, Member of Parliament for Embakasi East following a shooting incident at B Club located along Galana Road within Kilimani. The MP is in lawful custody as further investigations continue. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 17, 2020

More to follow;;;;;;;;;;;;