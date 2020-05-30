Mp calls for accountability as he inspects development projects

Thika MP Eng. Patrick Wainaina “Jungle” has called on leaders in the Country to ensure prudent use of Government resources saying accountability isn’t an option.

Speaking while inspecting various projects initiated through the NG-CDF kitty, Wainaina said it is unfortunate some Government offices are in dilapidated condition vowing to seek funds from development partners to rehabilitate them.

The legislator said Chiefs and their Assistants have been neglected and can’t therefore offer quality services to the locals.

Already the Ngoliba Chief’s office block financed by NG-CDF to the tune of Ksh 1.5 million is near completion with Wainaina saying the same will be extended in other parts of the constituency.

“It is very disheartening and shameful to see Chiefs operating from such structures. I will strive to use the NG-CDF allocation to build better offices and learning Institutions for them and for our children.” He said.

He said the working conditions are deplorable and one of the reason why the administrators are demoralized.

“How do you expect to get quality services from a Chief who works from a mud office? It’s very sad.” he said.

Wainaina urged residents to shun leaders engaging in populist and retrogressive politics saying his desire is to leave a legacy especially because he was elected as an independent candidate.

In total the location has received Ksh 2.5m for development, and Ngoliba Chief Alice Kago couldn’t hide her joy saying the new office will also host the Assistant County Commissioner.

Kago thanked the MP for his continued support saying they have already installed electricity in the new office and it should be ready for use very soon.

The MP later visited Ngoliba Primary School where he inspected the ongoing renovation of the school accompanied by his NG-CDF Chairman Wilson Huruko.