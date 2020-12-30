MP calls for caution as School re-opens in January 2021

Kacheliba MP Mark Lomunokol has called for a spirited campaign in ensuring that all learners report back to school in January as ordered by the Government.

The MP has challenged stakeholders in the education sector as well as political leaders to ensure that no child will drop out of school following the long break occasioned by COVID-19.

He said more focus needs to be given to school girls who might have been impregnated, saying they should be accepted back without conditions.

Lomunokol has also urged the Ministries of Water and Education to put up measures to ensure schools actross the Country are safe from COVID-19.

He called on the Government to drill boreholes in dry areas such a Pokot especially in Schools to ensure there is a sustainable source of clean water.

Lomunokol said there is a likely hood that COVID-19 cases will rise due to the ongoing travel across the Country as Kenyans celebrate the Christmas holidays.

He appealed to warring communities in the area among them the Pokot, the Turkana and the Karamojong from Uganda to embrace peace saying ethnic war is retrogressive.