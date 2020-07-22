Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Ong’ondo Were was Wednesday fined Ksh 15,000 after pleading guilty to flouting COVID-19 guidelines.

The MP had been detained at the Oyugi’s police station. Videos on social media show he was arrested for holding a political gathering at Orende market, Sino and Nyalienga areas within Homa Bay County.

Those in attendance did not wear masks and failed to observe social distance.

Were’s arrest comes just days after Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja was arraigned following his arrest at a bar in Kilimani, Nairobi. Sakaja was fined Ksh 15,000 by a Nairobi court.