MP faults bill seeking to elevate Narok town into municipality

Narok North MP Mointalel Ole Kenta has vowed to move to court to seek de-gazettement of the bill passed by the Narok Assembly recently seeking to elevate Narok and Kilgoris town to municipalities.

Speaking in Narok town on Saturday, Kenta said there was no proper public participation in the bill because an ad hoc committee that was supposed to be formed to collect views from the public was never formed.

He claimed there were provisions in the bill, which the county government could use to exploit area residents.

Three weeks ago, Narok County Assembly passed a bill seeking to elevate Narok and Kilgoris towns into municipalities.

Governor Samuel Tunai has since signed the bill into law and gazetted it.

Kenta said, although the bill was well-meant and aimed to attract resources to develop the two towns, they do not merit the new status, since they lack the necessary infrastructure such as water and sewer systems.

President Uhuru Kenyatta in March this year signed into law a bill that redefined city status.

The Bill, known as the Urban Areas and Cities (Amendment) Bill 2017 that was passed by the Senate would enable County Governments to review the criteria provided for classifying an area as a city, municipality, town or market center.

Under the new law, the number of the resident population required for a city was reduced by half from 500,000 to 250,000 people.

On the Maasai Mau forest issue, Kenta said he supported the environmental conservation program and individuals involved in land encroachment should be arrested and prosecuted.