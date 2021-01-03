MP calls on government to increase bursary allocation

Written By: KBC Reporter

The government has been urged to increase the bursary allocation to learners owing to the negative economic effects triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Igembe South Member of Parliament John Paul Mwirigi while issuing bursary funds to more than 12,000 students said they expect 100 percent turn up of learners in school Monday.

Also Read  Motorists plying Nairobi-Nakuru highway directed to use alternative routes

The legislator who was issuing bursary funds to needy students in the constituency, pledged to table a motion in parliament to push for an increase in allocation of bursary funds to ensure learners are not locked out from school.

Also Read  Education CAS says lobby group will lead campaigns for BBI

Igembe South Deputy County commissioner cautioned parents against failing to ensure learners report back to school on Monday amid concerns over the safety of learners owing to the pandemic.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

This comes as all schools are expected to resume for second term on Monday.

Also Read  Government urged to minimise congestion in schools

Education CS professor George Magoha has warned school against failing to admit students owing to lack of school fees.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR