MP calls on government to increase bursary allocation

The government has been urged to increase the bursary allocation to learners owing to the negative economic effects triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Igembe South Member of Parliament John Paul Mwirigi while issuing bursary funds to more than 12,000 students said they expect 100 percent turn up of learners in school Monday.

The legislator who was issuing bursary funds to needy students in the constituency, pledged to table a motion in parliament to push for an increase in allocation of bursary funds to ensure learners are not locked out from school.

Igembe South Deputy County commissioner cautioned parents against failing to ensure learners report back to school on Monday amid concerns over the safety of learners owing to the pandemic.

This comes as all schools are expected to resume for second term on Monday.

Education CS professor George Magoha has warned school against failing to admit students owing to lack of school fees.