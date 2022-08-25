MP Jalang’o says he will continue working in creative industry

KJ who was also interviewed alongside Jalango applauded and supported the decision.

Newly elected Langata MP and media personality Felix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o has vowed to continue working in the creative industry even as he executes his duties on behalf of his Langata constituents.

Speaking at today’s 13th parliament induction Jalango said, “…I think if I stopped doing what elevated me to where I am today, it would be a great disservice to the creative industry. It’s the creative industry that got me to where I am, there’s no way I will drop it.”

During the interview with KBC’s Obrien Kimani, he also made it clear that despite his career, he would work diligently for the people of Langata.

“This (being an MP) of course, becomes my main job…to focus on delivery for the people of Langata. We have to deliver.”

His sentiments were supported by the Member of Parliament for Dagoretti South Constituency John Kiarie also known as KJ, who joined the interview later. KJ said that it was very possible to don both hats and still be effective.

“What Jalango is saying is true, there are lawyers, engineers, doctors, surveyors in this house who are still practising. There would be nothing wrong with Jalas practising and plying his trade,” KJ said.

KJ who became famous for being a comedian and a member of the comedy ensemble “Redykyulass” also pointed out that it was only until people in the creative industry joined parliament that the creative economy was discussed in parliament.

“It took the entry of people like KJ into this house for some of us to take up the creative economy…when I stand for my constituency, I also carry the banner for youthful leadership, new and emerging industries like ICT, and the visual and performing arts,” KJ said.

Additionally, he also said that it was MPs, formerly of the creative industry including musicians like Charles Njagua also known as Jaguar, who had pushed for laws that protected the creatives.

“…we have pushed laws that have pushed the envelope for artists. The copyright Amendment Law of 2018, the Kenya Privacy and Data Protection Bill, the improvement of Skiza tunes royalty regulation…that only happens when we elect people like KJ and Felix,” KJ said.

The two will serve as MPs in the 13th parliament.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...