MP Johanna Ng’eno dismisses NCIC list of shame, alleges bias

Outspoken Emurua Dikirr Mp Johanna Ng’eno has taken a swipe at the National Cohesion Integration Commission (NCIC) for ranking him second in the list of shame over hate speech.

Ng’eno who was speaking in Tumuiyot village after attending a burial dismissed the list as unfounded and accused the commission of selective application of the law.

The MP who cited harassment said nothing will derail his quest for justice for the Maasai Mau evictees.

” I want to challenge NCIC to take me to court if they have a case against me. I have been to different courts over alleged hate speech and every time the cases are dismissed for lack of evidence. I will talk about the rights of people and my statements are not meant to cause chaos in the country” he told journalists.

Others who were shamed by the commission include impeached Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, MPs Simba Arati and Silvanus Osoro.

NCIC has remained in the front-line of promoting coexistence among warring Kipsigis and Maasai communities living around Maasai Mau forest in both Narok and Nakuru Counties although with the political class on the spot over alleged incitement.

NCIC is set to introduce a “wall of shame” for politicians who breach codes of conduct governing elections and political parties.

Those who appear on the list of shame more than three times will be promoted to the wall of shame and subsequently barred from vying for public office.

The KANU MP Ng’eno was last year charged with two counts of hate speech and offensive conduct.

He was charged that on September 6 at Junction area, Olgos Sofia Village in Transmara, he used abusive language in which ethnic hatred was likely to be stirred up.

He claimed influential individuals were unfairly targeting a section of politicians by using state agencies to harass and humiliate leaders who stand for the truth.

He wondered why the top leadership which has been holding charged rallies that he says stoke tensions have been spared by NCIC.

“ I will stop at nothing to point out poor leadership and unfair treatment of Mau evictees who just like every other Kenyan deserve fairness,” he said