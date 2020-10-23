MP Jumwa released on a Ksh 4m cash bail after 4 nights in custody

The High Court in Mombasa has released Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa on a Ksh 4m cash bail or an alternative of Ksh 3m bond and ordered to surrender her passport.

Co-accused Geoffrey Otieno has also been released on a bond of Ksh 1m or a cash bail of Ksh 1.5m.

Mombasa High Court Judge Njoki Mwangi said there were no compelling reasons to continue holding the accused in remand even as she warned them against witness interference.

The two are facing murder and assault charges during last year’s Ganda ward by election campaigns where 48 years old Ngumbao Jola was killed after chaos broke out when Jumwa stormed an ODM meeting.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Jumwa and her co accused Otieno have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecution had urged the Court to deny the two bail arguing that they are likely to interfere with witnesses and compromise the hearing of the case.

The prosecution told the Court that the deceased family has expressed apprehension saying the 2nd accused Aisha Jumwa social activities brings her into close contacts with some of those expected to be witnesses.

The prosecution also pointed ouut that the 1st accused Geoffrey Otieno lacks a fixed abode and cannot guarantee to the Court that he will be available to attend court when required.

The Prosecution arguments were however dismissed by the Court, with the mention now slated for the 3rd of November 2020.