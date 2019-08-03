The remains of former Kibra MP Ken Okoth were cremated at a private ceremony in Nairobi’s Kariokor crematorium Saturday morning.

The ceremony put an end to a feud with his family who had opposed his wishes to have his body cremated.

The late Kibra MP remains were cremated as per his wishes even after his family demanded that he be buried in his ancestral home in accordance to the Luo culture.

The cremation coming hours after orders blocking his burial or cremation by the court were lifted owing to a settlement arrived at by the family and nominated MCA Anne Thumbi who alleged she had sired a son with the late MP.

The ceremony was only attended by close family members with an attendant at the crematorium saying the cremation process took roughly one and a half hours.

In a tweet the ODM party said Okoth’s remains had been cremated in the morning in accordance with his wishes and in the presence of his family.

The late Ken Okoth died last Friday at The Nairobi Hospital after a long battle with cancer.