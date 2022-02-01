MP Mose ready to deliver at the house business committee

Kitutu Masaba Member of Parliament Shadrack John Mose has said he is up to the task over planning of national assembly transactions following approval of the reconstitution of the House Business Committee.

Appointment of members of House Business Committee:

The house has approved the following members to HBC;

Joyce Emanikor (Turkana MP),Shadrack Mose(Kitutu Masaba),Kawira Mwangaza (Meru MP),Mohamed Osman (Fafi),Makali Mulu (Kitui Central),Mishi Mboko (Likoni) and Godfrey Osotsi.^RW pic.twitter.com/IAvstE8GoP — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) February 1, 2022

Mose was among the seven lawmakers whose names were unanimously endorsed by the August house on Tuesday afternoon thus rescinding their last week’s decision which nearly paralyzed Parliamentary proceedings.

“I am happy this honourable house has much confidence in me and I promise to discharge my new duties with utmost commitment to help this important arm of Government in achieving its set goals” he said.

Last week,allies of Deputy President William Ruto disrupted National Assembly operations after rejecting the composition of a crucial House Committee.

The MPs joined forces with lawmakers from Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC and Moses Wetang’ula’s Ford Kenya to shoot down a motion to establish the House Business Committee

Established under the provisions of S.O. No. 171, the House Business Committee among others take decisions and issue directives and guidelines to prioritize any business of the House acting with the concurrence of the Leader of the Majority Party or the Leader of the Minority Party, as the case may be.

Other members include Joyce Emanikor (Turkana Woman Rep), Kawira Mwangaza (Meru Woman Rep), Mohamed Abdikhaim Osman (Fafi), Makali Mulu (Kitui Central), Mishi Mboko (Likoni) and Godfrey Osotsi (Nominated) are the members.

The committee chaired by Speaker Justin Muturi also comprises Majority leader Amos Kimunya, Minority Leader John Mbadi, Majority Whip Emmanuel Wangwe and Minority Whip Junet Mohamed.