MP Moses Kuria, 29 co-accused released on a Ksh 75,000 fine each

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria alongside 29 other co-accused have been released on a Ksh 75,000 fine or serve a 6 month jail term each.

This after the 30 pleaded guilty to 5 counts of charges at Kiambu law courts.

Kuria and his accomplices were arrested Monday night at Havillah cornerstone restaurant in Kiambaa where they were found drinking alcoholic drinks in contravention of directives issued by Ministry of Health on prevention of COVID-19.

Following their arrest, 19 were held at Kiambu police while 11 spent the night at Karuri police station.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The 30 were also accused of failing to maintain physical distance of not less than 1 metre from each other as well as failing to wear face masks while in public contrary to the provisions of the Public Health Act and Related Measures Act 2020.

They are further accused of holding a gathering and contravening provisions of the curfew restrictions orders terms by being out way above the 8pm curfew deadline.

The accused who were represented by Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata pleaded guilty to all the five counts and were released on a fine of Ksh 15,000 fine for every count or 6 months imprisonment.