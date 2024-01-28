MP Ndindi Nyoro distances self from Mt Kenya succession politics

A section of Murang’a leaders have expressed their endorsement for the MP to serve as the deputy to President Ruto in the 2027 general election.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has distanced himself from the ongoing Mt Kenya succession politics reiterating his full support for President William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua

The MP urged all Mt Kenya region leaders to rally behind the Kenya Kwanza government and dispelled reports of an alleged feud between him and DP Gachagua over Mt Kenya succession politics.

“I want to assure you that all of us as leaders in Kenya Kwanza, our focus is on the delivery of services and transforming the economy and supporting the President in taking Kenya forward,” said Ndindi.

Ndidi spoke at Kanyarkwat village in West Pokot county during the burial of Pastor Mary Moroto, the wife of Kapenguria MP Dr Samuel Moroto who succumbed to cancer after long illness.

A section of Murang’a leaders have expressed their endorsement for the MP to serve as the deputy to President Ruto in the 2027 general election.

Led by Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu, the leaders are advocating for Ndindi Nyoro as a preferable choice over DP Gachagua, a subject that has resulted to a heated political debate in the Mt Kenya region.

However, President Ruto and DP Gachagua have both condemned the succession talks terming them as immature and instead urged leaders to focus on fulfilling their promises Kenyans.

“Let me ask all leaders that we focus our attention on the delivery of the assignment given to us by the people of Kenya,” Ruto said.

“Especially leaders in Kenya Kwanza and UDA, I want to ask them to step down any contestations for whatever positions present or future so that we can work,” he added.