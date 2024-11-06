MP Ndindi Nyoro lauds Trump’s win, calls for responsible US economic policy

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has expressed confidence in Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential race.

In a statement, Nyoro hailed Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again,” arguing that Republican policies have historically favoured African economies.

The Kiharu lawmaker, however, criticized the outgoing administration’s monetary policies, particularly the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates 11 times consecutively, which he believes harmed global economies.

“Their domestic cough and sneeze must not always cause a cold to other Countries,” Nyoro stated.

He urged the US to exercise greater responsibility in its economic decisions, given the dominance of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

“The Global Economy will definitely be better with imminent monetary easing under Trump,” he said.

Trump is now poised to become the 47th President of the United States, making a comeback four years after being voted out of the White House.