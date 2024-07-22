MP Ndindi Nyoro outlines major budget initiatives to support agriculture, education

Kiharu Member of Parliament and National Assembly Budget Committee Chair Ndindi Nyoro on Monday hosted a significant meeting with the National Treasury team that was led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

The session focused on key budgetary allocations and strategic initiatives aimed at bolstering agricultural productivity and improving public services.

Nyoro reaffirmed the allocation of Ksh.10 billion in subsidies for fertilizers, a move designed to support coffee farmers and enhance agricultural productivity across the country.

“The subsidy will make fertilizers more affordable for farmers, aiming to boost yields and strengthen the economic sustainability of the coffee sector,” he said

In addition, Nyoro announced a substantial investment of Ksh. 2 billion for the New KCC program, with Ksh. 1.5 billion earmarked specifically for stabilizing milk prices to a target rate of 50 shillings per liter.

“This initiative seeks to address fluctuating milk prices and support dairy farmers in maintaining fair market conditions,” noted the lawmaker

The MP also revealed plans to offer permanent and pensionable positions to 46,000 interns currently serving as Junior Secondary School teachers. This move is expected to provide job security and long-term career prospects for these educators.

Furthermore, Nyoro highlighted an allocation of Ksh. 2 billion for the Coffee Cherry Fund, aimed at supporting coffee farmers through various development programs.

The MP also disclosed plans to reduce the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) kitty noting that budget cuts were necessary so as to reallocate resources to more essential services and projects that directly benefit residents.

Monday’s meeting underscored the government’s commitment to enhancing agricultural productivity, supporting dairy farmers, and improving educational opportunities while managing financial resources to meet pressing community needs.